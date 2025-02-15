First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.97 and last traded at $133.94, with a volume of 105590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.66.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.47. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

