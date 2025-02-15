Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Five Below Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,817. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $212.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on FIVE
Insider Activity at Five Below
In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $6,665,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 283,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,160,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.