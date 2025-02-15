Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Five Below Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,817. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $212.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $6,665,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 283,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,160,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.