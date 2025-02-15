Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the January 15th total of 122,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.54. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,182,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 163,647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the third quarter worth $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 131.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 957,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

