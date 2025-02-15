Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $46,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,577 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,431 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.9 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.