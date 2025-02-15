GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Lessened by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

