Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.61 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TEL shares. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.