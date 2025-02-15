Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,194.73 ($90.56) and traded as high as GBX 7,200 ($90.62). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 7,040 ($88.61), with a volume of 2,261 shares trading hands.

Goodwin Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,376.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,194.73. The firm has a market cap of £536.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 150.91 ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodwin had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

Goodwin Increases Dividend

About Goodwin

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a GBX 66.50 ($0.84) dividend. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

