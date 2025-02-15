Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Greenland Technologies Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,179. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTEC. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

