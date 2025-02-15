Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

