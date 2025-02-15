Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $252.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.42. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $193.72 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

