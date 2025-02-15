Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $54.97 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $42,409,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $532.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.45 and its 200 day moving average is $571.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.00.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $5,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,960,669.92. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

