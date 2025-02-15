Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

