Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 49.5% annually over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

