Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,173,000 after buying an additional 176,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,853,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Argus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

