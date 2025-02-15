Head-To-Head Contrast: Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) and NPK International (NYSE:NPKI)

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) and NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Oil States International has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NPK International has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Oil States International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of NPK International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Oil States International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of NPK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International -2.78% 1.78% 1.22% NPK International -28.47% 5.93% 4.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oil States International and NPK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oil States International and NPK International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International $782.28 million 0.44 $12.89 million ($0.33) -16.44 NPK International $748.37 million 0.81 $14.52 million ($1.83) -3.83

NPK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oil States International. Oil States International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NPK International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oil States International and NPK International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International 0 2 1 0 2.33 NPK International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oil States International presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Oil States International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oil States International is more favorable than NPK International.

Summary

Oil States International beats NPK International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides wireline support, frac stacks, isolation tools, downhole and extended reach activity, well testing and flowback operations, sand control, and land drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, managed pressure drilling systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, alternative energy, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NPK International

(Get Free Report)

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.