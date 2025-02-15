Hickory Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.63 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July comprises 4.8% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 351.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 875.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 2.8 %

BATS DJUL opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

