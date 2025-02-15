Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,152.78. This trade represents a 50.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.61.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $265.96 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.43 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.01 and a 200-day moving average of $237.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

