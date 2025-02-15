Hotel Stocks To Research – February 13th

MGM Resorts International, Booking, Hyatt Hotels, Wynn Resorts, and Carnival Co. & are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are publicly traded shares of ownership in hotel companies, representing a financial stake in the performance and profitability of the hotel industry. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on the stock market, with the value of the shares influenced by factors such as occupancy rates, market demand, and overall economic conditions impacting the hotel business. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $6.21 on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 10,479,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded down $33.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4,984.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,009. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,930.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,487.36.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Shares of H traded down $18.77 on Thursday, reaching $143.34. 2,048,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $125.79 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.83. 2,874,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,875,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,568,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

