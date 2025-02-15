HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $808.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $640.00 to $808.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.75.

HubSpot stock opened at $812.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,008.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $734.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,053,310.40. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

