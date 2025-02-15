Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.