IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) CEO Sells $137,800.00 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,725.48. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Dechant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 61 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,525.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 2,621 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $65,525.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 3,008 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $67,680.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 200 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 1,792 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $40,320.00.

IBEX Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.78. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 1,369.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 264,947 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IBEX by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

