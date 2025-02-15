Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,924,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Illumina by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 535,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $71,493,000 after purchasing an additional 91,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 1.5 %

ILMN stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group upped their target price on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.