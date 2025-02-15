Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 347 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vertiv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in Vertiv by 112.5% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

