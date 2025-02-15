Insider Buying: Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Fluence Energy Stock Performance
Fluence Energy stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,287,000 after acquiring an additional 110,256 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 296,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,606,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
