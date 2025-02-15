Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $310.18 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $312.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.90.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F5

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.