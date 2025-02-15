Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
F5 Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $310.18 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $312.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.90.
F5 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on F5
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than F5
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.