Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $2,973,659.08 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 37,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $2,973,659.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,970.65. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,674,149.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,384 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $95,108.48.

On Friday, January 10th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $392,786.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04.

Insmed Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of INSM opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $82.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insmed from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.