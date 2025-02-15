Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Integrated Ventures Price Performance
OTCMKTS INTV opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Integrated Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.04.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated Ventures
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.