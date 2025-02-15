Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Integrated Ventures Price Performance

OTCMKTS INTV opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Integrated Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

