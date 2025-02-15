Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 48.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 98,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 324.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $875,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $13.08 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.