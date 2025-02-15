Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.25 and last traded at $110.24, with a volume of 14607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,876,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.