Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.09%.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

