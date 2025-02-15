Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 44,660.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $95.34. 2,521,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,216. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

