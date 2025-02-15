iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,267,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,148 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $510,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 474,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 606,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,055 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AGG stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.