iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

