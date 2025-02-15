iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.02 and last traded at C$23.02, with a volume of 8687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.90.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.89.

About iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged)

The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of physical gold bullion, less the Funds fees and expenses. To achieve the fund’s objective the investment strategy of the Fund is to invest in long-term holdings of unencumbered gold bullion, in 100 or 400 troy ounce international bar sizes and to not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold bullion prices.

