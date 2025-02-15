iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,426 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

