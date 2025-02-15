iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,086 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

