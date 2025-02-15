JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.