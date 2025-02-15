Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $292,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $88.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. CarMax’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

