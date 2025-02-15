Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.89 and last traded at $99.89. Approximately 554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

