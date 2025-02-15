Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 669 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of YLD opened at $19.41 on Friday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

