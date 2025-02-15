Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 5,133 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 154.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

