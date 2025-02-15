Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,143 shares of company stock valued at $41,917,493 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

