Krispy Kreme, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Krispy Kreme has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Krispy Kreme has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.7%.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

