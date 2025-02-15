Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 67.4% in January

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kubota Price Performance

Shares of KUBTY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,944. Kubota has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

