Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $335,000 in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $23,063,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

StandardAero Stock Down 1.3 %

StandardAero stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SARO shares. UBS Group started coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded StandardAero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SARO

StandardAero Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.