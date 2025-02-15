Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $456,000 in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 2,980 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $68,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,229. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,674. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $22.64 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

