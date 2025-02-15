Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Doximity by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Doximity by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Up 0.2 %

DOCS stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.