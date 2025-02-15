Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Announces Earnings Results

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Legrand had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

Legrand Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $22.51. 133,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,409. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Legrand has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

