Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Announces Earnings Results

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Legrand had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 15.15%.
Legrand Stock Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $22.51. 133,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,409. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Legrand has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.
About Legrand
