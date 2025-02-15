Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $302,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,691,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,184,000 after acquiring an additional 493,339 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,437,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after acquiring an additional 204,097 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,618,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,718,000 after acquiring an additional 166,521 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

