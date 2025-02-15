LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Trading 14.5% Higher – Here’s Why

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.91 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.22). 788,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 985% from the average session volume of 72,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.55 ($0.20).
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About LMS Capital
LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.
